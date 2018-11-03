posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 3rd, 2018 at 2:17 pm

Weekend ka Vaar is back and this time with a beautiful Diwali spin. While everyone in the house is dressed up in gorgeous Indian wear, Bigg Boss has organized a wishing well for them to wish for something special this festive season. How do these wishes unfold? Does Bigg Boss grant them?

Going forward, the finalist of Bigg Boss Season 11, Hina Khan entered the house with a couple of accusations against each player. They were made to stand in a confession box and asked to give justification for the same. From Karanvir to Sreesanth, Dipika to Jasleen, we cannot wait to hear their justification.

Going back to Salman Khan, tonight is when two special guests - Bharti and Aditya Narayan join us with a special karwachauth performance and a little musical element by Aditya Narayan. It’s something you cannot miss! While the housemates are seen having a ball, a constant fear of eviction still runs on their mind!

Stay tuned for all the action tonight on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.