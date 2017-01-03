This Weekend JDJ9 Will Give Us 'Teen Ka Tadka', Read Now!

To break the news straightaway from the sets of JDJ9, this weekend will bring something new for the audience's entertainment!

 

 

Each of the five contestants along with their partners will have an addition of one more member to give a thrilling performance! To name them, Teriya will have Faisal Khan becoming part of the performance on the song - "Main tainu samjhawa ki". Sources say the trio receive a standing ovation for the same! Can you guess what kind of act they must have come out with?

 

Salman Yusuff Khan will be joined by Sana Saeed, they will be dancing on the title track of 'Mirzya'. Judge Farah Khan getting a little nostalgic shares how she was the one who had choreographed Sana for the very first time in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Isn't that so wonderful?

 

Bravo will have Pooja Bose as his partner and the three will do some twists together. Cat fight theme for Bravo will make him lucky, as two lovely ladies fight for him in the performance!

 

​Kunwar Amar Singh teams up with Shantanu to perform on 'Tashn ve'. Farah Khan even says that its refreshing to see the new ingredient of the third member. And that it's refreshing from the past weeks!

 

Siddharth Nigam will have Sumedh Mudgalkar as his partner and the trio present an act on 'Jaane nahi denge tumhe' song from 3 Idiots. After the act the audience and judges are seen in tears!

 

What happens exactly?  To know everything about JDJ9 tune in coming Saturday at 10 PM!


