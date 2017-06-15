This weekend children will party on 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad'

The journey of Chhote Miyan Dhaakad has simply been fabulous so far! These supremely talented children have not just amazed us but also given us the right dose of laughter every weekend. No wonder we have started admiring this young bunch of talents all the more.

 

Coming weekend is going to be all the more exciting as the kids in one of the sequences will be seen telling ‘leave the scripts and let’s dance.’ It would be awesome to see the little ones shaking a leg on the stage together taking a break from their regular acts on the song ‘Aaj ki party meri taraf se’, it would be too cute must say!

 

IMG_4176

 

 

Judges Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia would also be announcing how the final four would be part of the grand finale and the remaining three would end their journeys on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad as next week would be the grand finale week. This weekend will be full of entertainment as the hosts of ‘India Banega Manch’ will also be part of show being ruled by the little dhaakads.

 

IMG_4537

 

 

Over and above all you can’t miss the funny acts once again this weekend!

 

So be prepared and watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Sat & Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!


﻿

