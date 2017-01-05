This Time Swami Om Crosses All His Limits On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 5th, 2017 at 4:06 pm

Swami Om has always found some or the other way to trouble the housemates. During the captaincy task once again he does something which completely shocks them in the Bigg Boss house. The housemates unable to bear this kind of nuisance any more take a very strict stand against Swami Om.

 

PIC 41

 

 

In tonight’s episode Rohan will be seen yelling at him, whereas Bani Judge looks in an utter shock! Lopamudra is seen pacifying Bani asking her to keep faith in Bigg Boss’s decision.

 

PIC 45

 

 

At one point the housemates even drag Swami Om and put him in jail.

 

PIC 47

 

What goes wrong? To know what happens exactly, tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

