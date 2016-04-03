posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on April 3rd, 2016 at 11:11 am

Ever wondered why these actors look so rejuvenated through the week, even after hours of shooting? Your favourite Helly Shah shares het weekend mantra that everyone should follow.

Eat whatever you want to your heart's content - Forget the diet and do munch on to everything that you crave for during the week and can't eat due to your busy schedule. Helly likes to satiate her gluttony with Pani Puri, Chaat, Pav Bhaji and Kulfi.

Let your skin breath - Ditch make-up and go all natural. There is no better feeling than to know that your skin is soaking uninterrupted air and sunlight. Keep splashing water to hydrate your skin.

Catch-up with your besties - There is so much to talk about when you meet your friends once a week. Ensure you take some time out and detox your body.

Free hugs - It is so therapeutic to cuddle or snuggle with someone or something you love. Find out what you love and just go hug!