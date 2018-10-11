THIS Captaincy task brings out the bad side of Saba & Srishty!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 11th, 2018 at 6:23 pm

After the shocking mid-week eviction spin and sending Sree to the outhouse with Anupji, the game seems to be getting tougher by the day. The house members are seen missing Sree and they wish that he comes back too, but little do they know that Bigg Boss has bigger plans for them. Dipika is seen getting emotional again while speaking with Karanvir about Sree, however, Sree isn’t convinced with her reasons. Could this be Dipika’s strategy?

 

IMG_7648

 

 

 

IMG_7644

 

 

 

Going forward, Bigg Boss will also announce the captaincy task for the week where we see Saba and Srishty competing against each other. As per instructions, the two contestants had to collect all the magnetic plates from the house members and place it on the wall set up in the garden area. They are supposed to write their names on it and are also given the liberty to erase the opponent's name multiple times until the task ends. Amidst all of this, Saba and Srishty are also seen getting violent.

Here’s a glimpse!

 

 

Play

 

 

Who do you think wins?
 

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Kunal plans Mauli's birthday?

Kunal plans Mauli's birthday?

Karanvir, Nehha & Sree Santh, who leaves the house tonight?

Karanvir, Nehha & Sree Santh, who leaves the house tonight?

The Jailbreak Task Part 2

The Jailbreak Task Part 2

Five things to expect on Bepannaah this week!

Five things to expect on Bepannaah this week!

Housemates become prisoners!

Housemates become prisoners!

You Might Also Like

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bigg Boss Season 12

Connect with