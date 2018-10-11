posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 11th, 2018 at 6:23 pm

After the shocking mid-week eviction spin and sending Sree to the outhouse with Anupji, the game seems to be getting tougher by the day. The house members are seen missing Sree and they wish that he comes back too, but little do they know that Bigg Boss has bigger plans for them. Dipika is seen getting emotional again while speaking with Karanvir about Sree, however, Sree isn’t convinced with her reasons. Could this be Dipika’s strategy?

Going forward, Bigg Boss will also announce the captaincy task for the week where we see Saba and Srishty competing against each other. As per instructions, the two contestants had to collect all the magnetic plates from the house members and place it on the wall set up in the garden area. They are supposed to write their names on it and are also given the liberty to erase the opponent's name multiple times until the task ends. Amidst all of this, Saba and Srishty are also seen getting violent.

Here’s a glimpse!

Who do you think wins?



