Things you did not know about 'Force 2'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 21st, 2017 at 4:57 pm

‘Force 2’ is an action spy thriller film which is a sequel to ‘Force’ starring John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Here are some interesting facts about the movie –

 

1. Tahir Raj Bhasin shares his real birth date with his character in the movie.

tahir-bhasin-759

 

2. The film is dedicated to RAW agents (The Research and Analysis Wing is the primary foreign intelligence agency of India) who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Force-2-1

 

3. The movie has a remake version of the popular original song ‘Kate Nahi Kat Te’ from Mr. India (1987).

1477924162_sonakshi-sinha-force-2

 

4. John Abraham severely injured his leg while they were shooting in Budapest, Hungary.

John Look in Force 2 Movie

 

5. John Abraham and Raj Babbar are the only people from the first movie who reprised their roles in the sequel ‘Force 2’.

force-2_640x480_71475756079

 

6. John Abraham lifted a car by himself for a stunt in this movie like he did with a bike in the first movie.

johnforce1_240811_600

 


﻿

