The popular stand-up comedian and actress, Bharti Singh is ruling our hearts for quite some time now. Her bubbly persona and lively presence can light up the atmosphere wherever she goes. Bharti started off her career as a stand-up comedian and came a long way!

 

There is no superstar or celebrity in the showbiz who doesn’t know her; most importantly she brings a smile on everyone’s face.

 

Bharti is a wonderful human being inside out and there are several reasons that make her unique from the rest. She has been able to reach the pinnacle of success because of these traits in her.

 

We all can take back these qualities, read them below –

 

Ability to laugh at own self - Bharti has a mastery in it, this is one of the reasons precisely why the audience loves her! Quite often she is seen doing it very sportingly, must say one needs great courage to do it!

 

 

Right comic timing – Bharti effortlessly puts everyone in splits within fraction of seconds, at times when one wouldn’t even think of it! She has the power to make someone laugh uncontrollably.

 

Spontaneous – One of the very important qualities required by an artiste today. Audience is wise and intelligent and it’s no easy job to make someone laugh. Bharti has got the quality right.

 

Confidence – Bharti does everything confidently, be it any act or thrown up challenge she gives her best because she believes in her abilities and potential. Isn’t that something we all should learn from her?

 

She loves herself and that makes her beautiful – Bharti is never part of a rat race and is absolutely comfortable in her skin, she would never compete with other beauties to become size zero.

 

Tell us if you find her truly beautiful.

 

