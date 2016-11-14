Things take an ugly turn on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 12:09 pm

As winter is drawing close, the temperature of arguments in the house is hitting a higher bar. 

 

PIC 27

 

Swami Om, who was put into a secret room at the end of week 3, made a return last week. While there were a few smiles, there were a lot of fireworks too. Majorly, the trio of, Swami Om, Mona and Manu were constantly on the route of dispute. 

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 30

 

PIC 33

 

Today, the trend continues but picks up a higher pitch. Mona and Manu cannot take Swami Om's two sided avatar anymore and lash out at him. 

Tonight looks like drama magnum opus on Bigg Boss10. Tune in at 10.30PM!


﻿

