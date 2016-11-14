posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 12:09 pm

As winter is drawing close, the temperature of arguments in the house is hitting a higher bar.

Swami Om, who was put into a secret room at the end of week 3, made a return last week. While there were a few smiles, there were a lot of fireworks too. Majorly, the trio of, Swami Om, Mona and Manu were constantly on the route of dispute.

Today, the trend continues but picks up a higher pitch. Mona and Manu cannot take Swami Om's two sided avatar anymore and lash out at him.



