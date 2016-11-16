posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 12:55 pm

The luxury budget task has been dropped upon the contestants for the week. Let alone their nomadic avatars, that's already making them look from a flint-stony era and upsetting them, they even have to compete to win the luxury budget task. The two teams had to face the 'Rasgulla task' yesterday, and gallop to a sweet win.

Today, the challenge levels up. Its time for getting through some bitter moments to pluck a win.

The challengers from both teams have to gulp down a jar of 'Karela Juice', yes, that! While Mona chooses Lopa from her team to compete, Rohan chooses Gaurav for the face off.

But the competition isn't limited to these two, even the team captains get into a dispute. Watch here to see what happens...

Looks like they are playing doubles today. Let's see who fetches their team a point for this healthy task. To know what's next on the platter for Bigg Boss 10 contestants, tune in tonight at 10.30PM!