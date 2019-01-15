These unseen pictures of Dhanak and Raghu are making us smile from ear to ear!

The latest news-makers in the town Dhanak and Raghu from Dashrath Chawl, Dombivali are nothing but goals. He’s impulsive and she’s a decision maker. He’s emotional while she’s practical. He goes all out while she chooses to be subtle. But one thing that this duo has in common is their connection with each other which beats all odds. While he is head over heels in love with her, we cannot wait till Dhanak gets there so we can experience nothing but fierce love. 

 

Today, we're beating your mid-week blues by showing you some unseen images of Dhanak and Raghu. We know you've seen them onscreen in a different setup, but these images have a charm of their own and we just can't get enough!

#1 You know it's love when she's always on your mind!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#2 When you see him everywhere. Literally!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#3 When you do whatever to see that smile on her face!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#4 When you just can't get enough of him.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#5 When being around her is your only POA!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#6 When he makes you blush or give you the butterflies with just his smile!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#7 When you want to be a better person for her!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

