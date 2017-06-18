posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 21st, 2017 at 6:42 pm
Helly Shah is loved by the audience and her fans for her commendable performance on-screen. She has the right sense of timing when she acts and looks very real in her characters that she plays.
Helly is quite convincing as an actor and connects easily with the viewers, these aspects are extremely essential for any artiste.
Helly through her work has achieved success and rules over many hearts.
You will be thrilled to see her latest pictures, and with what ease she carries off both Indian and western outfits.
What do you have to say about your favorite actress?
