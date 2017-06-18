These pictures prove Helly Shah is a real style diva!

Helly Shah is loved by the audience and her fans for her commendable performance on-screen. She has the right sense of timing when she acts and looks very real in her characters that she plays.

 

Helly is quite convincing as an actor and connects easily with the viewers, these aspects are extremely essential for any artiste.

 

Helly through her work has achieved success and rules over many hearts.

 

You will be thrilled to see her latest pictures, and with what ease she carries off both Indian and western outfits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

My fairytale Dress 💝 Outfit - @intriprinti @manalirawat ❤️ You

A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STAND TALL ... REACH HIGH ... DREAM BIG ... ❤

A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

What do you have to say about your favorite actress?


