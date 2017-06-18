posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 21st, 2017 at 6:42 pm

Helly Shah is loved by the audience and her fans for her commendable performance on-screen. She has the right sense of timing when she acts and looks very real in her characters that she plays.

Helly is quite convincing as an actor and connects easily with the viewers, these aspects are extremely essential for any artiste.

Helly through her work has achieved success and rules over many hearts.

You will be thrilled to see her latest pictures, and with what ease she carries off both Indian and western outfits.

My fairytale Dress 💝 Outfit - @intriprinti @manalirawat ❤️ You A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

U r ur own RAINBOW 🌈✨ #inspiredbytheweather❤ Outfit by @azulibynikki Jewel by @aquamarine_jewellery @khushi_jewels Styled by @stylist_hemu Assisted by @_muskaan_dua @Shachi05 @priyanshi2102 A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

Indonesia 🇮🇩💃🏻 Outfit by @thestylease Jewel by @rejuvenatejewels @Shubhashini.ornamentals Clutch by @velvette_paridhi Styled by @stylist_hemu Assisted by @_muskaan_dua @Shachi05 @Priya2102 A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

STAND TALL ... REACH HIGH ... DREAM BIG ... ❤ A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

What do you have to say about your favorite actress?