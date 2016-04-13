posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 13th, 2016 at 5:36 pm

We all love Dheeraj’s character Prem in Sasural Simar Ka for without him his better half Simar wouldn’t have been able to battle so many evils over the years. Dheeraj who has been part of the show for more than two years now has a huge fan following which only seems to be growing over the years. A social media bug, Dheeraj likes to keep in touch with his fans and is often seen updating his social media profile. Here are a few pictures of Dheeraj that we found on his social media pages websites that we couldn’t keep ourselves from sharing.

Isn't he quite the chocolate boy...? Dheeraj seen here striking a pose with his on screen dad. Nice to see such a cute side of Dheeraj.

Casual and laid back, that's the image of Dheeraj that this picture screams out loud. A great way to beat the summer heat is to sport a 'ganji' with stylish sunglasses and Dheeraj absolutely nailed the look.

Woah!!! What an eye candy! And that killer smile is to die for...Dheeraj's super casual look is the way to go when you are planning to go globe-trotting.

A party to attend? Throw over a jacket and you are good to go. Doesn't Dheeraj just love his stripes for in almost every picture, he has been seen sporting stripes.

For if you are planning to attend a black tie event, then get ready to suit up. Isn't he looking absolutely dashing in this suited avatar of his?

For a casual day out, sport a simple black tee with jeans and a pair of sneakers. This super cool look of Dheeraj can be flaunted at all occassions and is a safe bet to go by.