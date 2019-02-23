posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 9th, 2019 at 1:02 pm

The much-talked-about show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 is just a day away from the big grand finale episode. Just like you, even we're wondering about how time has flown and how every episode was an amalgamation of daring challenges, contestants motivating each other to do better, a little nok-jhok here and there, and a suitcase full of memories for both, them and us.

Because we're supremely nostalgic as we speak, we're going down a memory lane and remembering all the fun moments that we have enjoyed so much. Here's presenting to you a beautiful blend of stunts, heartfelt laughter, fun fillers in-between tasks and pure cheer throughout. Here you go!

#1 The cute comment exchanges between Haarsh and Shammu. Not forgetting Bharti's epic reactions to the same.

#2 When Bharti was given the responsibility to pick the meethi churris of the season! Here's what she said.

#3 When the master himself spoke a few words of wisdom!

#4 The phone calls from Rohit Shetty's mother makes us want to meet her instantly!

#5 Make way for the coolest and well, the cutest prank spinners in town! There's probably no one who doesn't enjoy watching the duo together, right?

#6 Deadly stunts one after another, however, our khiladis never gave up. Here's proof!

#7 We were all glued to our TV screens when THIS happened!

Tune in to the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 tomorrow night a