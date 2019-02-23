These moments from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 are pure gold!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 9th, 2019 at 1:02 pm

 

The much-talked-about show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 is just a day away from the big grand finale episode. Just like you, even we're wondering about how time has flown and how every episode was an amalgamation of daring challenges, contestants motivating each other to do better, a little nok-jhok here and there, and a suitcase full of memories for both, them and us.

 

Because we're supremely nostalgic as we speak, we're going down a memory lane and remembering all the fun moments that we have enjoyed so much. Here's presenting to you a beautiful blend of stunts, heartfelt laughter, fun fillers in-between tasks and pure cheer throughout. Here you go!

 

#1 The cute comment exchanges between Haarsh and Shammu. Not forgetting Bharti's epic reactions to the same. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

 

#2 When Bharti was given the responsibility to pick the meethi churris of the season! Here's what she said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

#3 When the master himself spoke a few words of wisdom!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

#4 The phone calls from Rohit Shetty's mother makes us want to meet her instantly!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

 

#5 Make way for the coolest and well, the cutest prank spinners in town! There's probably no one who doesn't enjoy watching the duo together, right?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

 

#6 Deadly stunts one after another, however, our khiladis never gave up. Here's proof!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

 

#7 We were all glued to our TV screens when THIS happened! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Tune in to the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 tomorrow night a

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Bela V/S Ruhi!

Bela V/S Ruhi!

Husband and Wife lock horns in the kitchen!

Husband and Wife lock horns in the kitchen!

The ultimate power ladies of Colors!

The ultimate power ladies of Colors!

Is Hanumant being impulsive?

Is Hanumant being impulsive?

These unseen pictures of Dhanak and Raghu are making us smile from ear to ear!

These unseen pictures of Dhanak and Raghu are making us smile from ear to ear!

You Might Also Like

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Connect with