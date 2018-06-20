These images prove that Donal Bisht loves ethnic outfits!

She's smart, she plays the role of Ishika on Roop and she's someone who is absolutely gorgeous! We stalked her a little on Instagram only to find out that she's a fashion enthusiast and loves experimenting with various silhouettes. While scrolling through her images, we realized that this diva admires ethnic wear and never fails to make a statement in it too. Don't believe us? Well, we're picking the best from the lot for you to right here, right now! 

Don't forget to pick a favourite or two or more! 

 

 

Eid Mubarak 🤗

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on

 

 

 

Happy Independence Day...Jai Hind 🇮🇳 😊

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

