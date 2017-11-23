These happenings will keep you totally glued to ITA Awards 2017 this weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 23rd, 2017 at 5:18 pm

Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 will be aired this Sunday, be ready for a double blast at 2 PM & 5 PM!

 

An award show, wherein the who’s who from the Indian television and film industries came all under one roof.

 

From a star studded red carpet to spectacular performances on stage by television actors, hilarious acts, and announcements of the awards in the various categories from the entertainment industry happened all together.

 

Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming up on ITA Awards, 2017.

 

 

Stupendous performances of the televisions stars!

 

067A9662

 

067A9300

 

067A9413

 

Hilarious moments on stage and with the audience!

 

067A9918

 

 

DSC_8887

 

 

Special moments on stage!

 

DSC_8910

 

 

067A9930

 

 

067A9879

 

 

067A9999

 

 

Too many things coming up apart from these! Stay tuned coming Sunday for ITA Awards, 2017!


﻿

