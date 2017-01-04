These Fun-Tastic Moments On JDJ9 Will Definitely Make You Giggle This Weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 5:35 pm

With such tough fight among st each other the JDJ9 contestants definitely need times when they forget about all their worries but just enjoy the moment! And JDJ9 is just a perfect platform for the same, where not just the contestants are judged on all sorts technicalities and efforts taken, but are also eased down from all sorts of stress with the fun moments, jokes and acting by our amazing judges and fantastic host!

 

IMG_8568

 

 

Some of those instances on this coming Saturday will be when host Maniesh makes Shantanu flirt with DJ Bravo! Once Dwayne comes on stage Shantanu dances with him in a flirtatious way! Can you imagine how much of laughter spills around looking at that?

 

IMG_8598

 

 

 

Not just that Maniesh playfully  asks Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar to recreate the famous scene from the film Deewar. The duo adds a twist to it by doing the scene in Ashok Samrat style!  Looking at this, Judge Farah Khan makes Maniesh and Karan do a scene from Silsila where they are fighting for Farah Khan! Maniesh here plays a Punjabi boy while Karan plays a gali ka gunda! Oh, this one’s definitely going to be epic!

 

IMG_8494

 

 

We bet you don’t want to miss out on watching this super entertaining episode of ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ this weekend!

 

 

Tune in this Saturday at 10 PM to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9!


﻿

