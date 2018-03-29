These ex-contestants bring new life to Rising Star 2.

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 29th, 2018 at 11:37 am

The competition has heated up on Rising Star 2 as we got our Top 8 contestants last week.

 

Last week was extra special as the iconic Rekhaji graced the stage with a lovely performance and her charm.

 

Later that weekend,s the audience received a double treat with a few of the ex-contestants performing on stage with some of our season 2 contestants.

 

These duos created magic by giving some dhamakedar performances.

 

Hemant Brijwasi and Maithili Thakur

 

1

 

 

Chetan Brijwasi and Bannet Dosanjh

 

2

 

 

Afreen Group and Afsana Khan

 

3

 

 

Akhtar Brothers and Diljot Qawwali Group

 

4

 

 

Did you enjoy seeing these ex-contestants perform again on the stage of Rising Star 2?

 

 

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM.


﻿

