These COLORS define our favorite on-screen characters.

The festival of colors, HOLI is celebrated with much fervor in our country.

 

Our favorite television celebrities shared with us the colors that define their on-screen characters.

 

This is what they said -

 

 

Ahaan & Pankti –

 

Ahaan – Colors Orange and Red define me. Orange because it signifies aggression and Red because it is the universal color of love. 

 

Pankti – Pankti would be described by two colors, Red and White, as she is full of love and is also a peace loving person. Red signifies love and White stands for peace.

 

 

Veer & Sanchi –  Veer and Sanchi are deeply in love, so Pink, the color of love currently defines our characters.

 

Sooraj & Chakor –

 

 

Sooraj – Sooraj would relate himself with VIBGYOR, as he has the qualities of all the seven colors in him.

 

Chakor – Chakor is a firm believer of peace and justice so white color defines her character.

 

 

 

Parth & Teni –

 

Parth – Since Parth believes in love, Red is the color that would define him.

 

Teni – Saffron color would define Teni because she became a 'Jogan' for Parth on the show and the 'Jogis' often wear saffron colored outfits.

 

 

Yuvraj & Anushka -

 

 

Anushka - Red is the color of love and revenge that defines Anushka.

 

Yuvraj - He is very pure from the heart, so the color for Yuvraj would be White.

 

 


