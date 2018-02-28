posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 28th, 2018 at 7:06 pm

The festival of colors, HOLI is celebrated with much fervor in our country.

Our favorite television celebrities shared with us the colors that define their on-screen characters.

This is what they said -

Ahaan & Pankti –

Ahaan – Colors Orange and Red define me. Orange because it signifies aggression and Red because it is the universal color of love.

Pankti – Pankti would be described by two colors, Red and White, as she is full of love and is also a peace loving person. Red signifies love and White stands for peace.

Veer & Sanchi – Veer and Sanchi are deeply in love, so Pink, the color of love currently defines our characters.

Sooraj & Chakor –

Sooraj – Sooraj would relate himself with VIBGYOR, as he has the qualities of all the seven colors in him.

Chakor – Chakor is a firm believer of peace and justice so white color defines her character.

Parth & Teni –

Parth – Since Parth believes in love, Red is the color that would define him.

Teni – Saffron color would define Teni because she became a 'Jogan' for Parth on the show and the 'Jogis' often wear saffron colored outfits.

Yuvraj & Anushka -

Anushka - Red is the color of love and revenge that defines Anushka.

Yuvraj - He is very pure from the heart, so the color for Yuvraj would be White.