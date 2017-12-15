These celebrity singers & cricketers are coming this weekend on 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 15th, 2017 at 4:27 pm

What is an idea for a perfect weekend? A lot of entertainment, fun and laughter right? Wouldn’t all three make a complete package to set your mood? Well that’s the whole idea why Entertainment Ki Raat comes every weekend!

 

This weekend the gang will be back bringing in a lot many surprises and dhamaal for the viewers.

 

IMG_0656

 

 

Did you know that famous singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh are brothers in real? Yes! And the interesting news is that the duo is coming this weekend with lots of interesting stories from their lives! Do not miss the gags on which they laugh uncontrollably this Saturday! The brothers will be revealing some fun secrets about each other too which you may not be knowing! So stay tuned to watch them this Saturday.

 

IMG_0240

 

 

The Sunday episode will be too sporty as the popular crickets Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan will be coming to get their dose of laughter. They will have some light hearted chats and give some interesting answers to the questions asked to them and we bet you will be totally amazed at it!

 

There are two lady guests also who will be part of the episode, but who they are you will get to know only after watching the episode.

 

So are you geared up for two exciting episodes this weekend? Then have a glimpse below of what’s coming up!  

 

IMG_0666

 

 

IMG_0150

 

 

IMG_0175

 

IMG_0078

 

 

Watch Entertainment Ki Raat Sat-Sun at 10 PM!


