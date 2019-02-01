posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 1st, 2019 at 6:35 pm

The love for one of the most admired personalities Jhansi ki Rani goes a long way. In our little way, we’re presenting to you the story of Manikarnika played by Anushka Sen in a set up that’s magnum opus. The story is inspiring and full of jitter-worthy moments. Everything we see on the show is grand, detailed and full of incredible actors. Going by Anushka Sen’s Instagram feed, we got our hands on some pictures and videos that tell us what went behind making the show. Here’s a quick sneak peek.

#1 Doesn't the vibe of Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani give you the gooseflesh?



#2 A little fun between shots is a must!



#3 Hold your hearts, here's a finer and closer look of the queen!



#4 Anushka Sen leaves no stone unturned in showing the ultimate spirit and strength of Manikarnika.



#5 As they say 'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy', we have Anushka Sen proving the same.



#6 Beautiful bonds that have a different charm onscreen and offscreen!



