posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on April 16th, 2016 at 1:34 am

This actor needs no introduction as he is known for his amazing charm and sense of humor. Through his sheer hard work and passion, he has made a way into the audience's hearts very early on his career and established a place for himself as Bollywood’s king of romance. The person in question is none other than Shahrukh Khan. Here are a few memorable moments of SRK from the sets of Comedy Night Bachao.

SRK romances the ladies Shah Rukh Khan is known for his movies and romantic dance numbers but besides that he is also known as the King of romance. The actor was seen charming the pretty ladies on Comedy Night Bachao with his romantic dialogues and dance steps.

Shah Rukh Khan's ‘swayamwar’ on the set of Comedy Nights Bachao! First time on the sets of Comedy Nights Bachao there was a Swayamwar organized for Shahrukh Khan where all the ladies were seen with a varmala in their hands and were all set to compete with each other so that they could become the better half of Shah Rukh Khan

Signature open-arm posture SRK was seen performing his signature open-arm dance step. He took the fun quotient to another level by making Mubeen and Shakeel also mimic the steps.. Woah! The site was worth watching!

SRK go-getter attitude With his spontaneity and wittiness, SRK knows how to win hearts. Recently, on the show, SRK donned a pink frock just to mimic Lalli. Lalli, is the character that was played by Bharti before she made it big. This act of SRK surely won a lot of hearts.