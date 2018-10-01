posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 1st, 2018 at 6:00 pm

The week on Bepannaah starts with Vatsal saving Aditya's life. Aditya then introduces him to Zoya. After conversing for a while, Vatsal and Ishita invite them to their anniversary party and even insist that the two of them get married there. On one side, we see happy smiles and good vibes, while on the other, we see that the cops have arrested Waseem. In the party, everyone is seen having a good time and just then, we also see a man dressed in black, keeping an eye on Aditya and Zoya.

While Aditya and Zoya are talking to each other, Zoya sees a shadow along with a knife in a person's hand and gets worried. She rushes after the person and reaches a corridor but doesn't see anyone. Who could this be? Going forward, Aditya is seen speaking about his memories with Zoya when suddenly, she runs and pushes him away after seeing that chandelier that was about to fall on him. What are these obstructions leading to?

