posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 21st, 2017 at 3:41 pm

Rising Star continued to give us some of the best moments in reality television as it presented us with another theme of the week episode on Sunday night where it connected people from all over India with the contestants during their performance to allow them to show their love and support. It added a personal touch which coupled with some amazing performances made this episode one hell of a memorable ride.

There were a total of 7 contestants of which 5 were able to raise the wall with their incredible performances. Here they are, in case you missed watching last night’s episode –

1. Vikramjeet Singh who is a part of the Indo Tibetan Border Police wowed everyone with an explosive performance to the song ‘Dil Haara’ from the movie ‘Tashan’ and garnered 96% of votes, the highest of the episode.

2. ‘Raagdeep’, a trio from Mumbai performed ‘Dum Maaro Dum/Yaar Na Miley’ as they combined beatboxing with standard singing to give an extraordinary performance. They received 92% of votes and the experts couldn’t stop praising them.

3. G. Ritesh from Hyderabad performed ‘Janam Janam’ from the movie ‘Dilwale’ as he collected 85% of votes. The experts liked his performance. 4. Dipsikha Bhuyan, a 14 year old from Guwahati, Assam stunned everyone with her performance as she sang ‘Tujhko Jo Paaya’ from the movie ‘Crook’. The experts couldn’t praise her enough and Shankar even went on to say that she will definitely be in the top 10. Dipsikha received 87% of votes as the experts gave her their vote in unison mere seconds after she started singing.

5. The Kolkata based Sufi band ‘Humsufi’ performed ‘Piya Re Piya Re’ and garnered 95% of votes. The experts and crowd went up in applause as the band continued with their power packed melodious performance. They want to be known as the only Sufi band of India.