posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 15th, 2017 at 11:06 am

‘Rising Star’ has been going strong with people from all corners tuning in to show their support for the contestants. The show has revolutionized the television viewing experience and given thousands of talented people an opportunity like no other to prove their mettle LIVE on stage for the very first time in India.

The fourth episode was all about kids who came with hopes and dreams to make it big as a singer and celebrate their shared passion. These kids have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of music and each of them poured their hearts out with their performances which was an absolute delight to watch.

Here are the phenomenal Wall Raisers from the fourth episode –

1. Anmol Sharma from Patiala, Punjab won everyone’s heart with a rousing performance to begin the night, receiving 94% of votes. He sang ‘Slow Motion Angreza’ from the movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

2. Loveleen Kaur from Punjab who dreams of becoming a playback singer one day followed with another great performance garnering 94% of votes as the crowd cheered on. She sang ‘Katiya Karun’ from the movie ‘Rockstar’. 2. Loveleen Kaur from Punjab who dreams of becoming a playback singer one day followed with another great performance garnering 94% of votes as the crowd cheered on. She sang ‘Katiya Karun’ from the movie ‘Rockstar’.