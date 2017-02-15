The 'Wall Raisers' From The Fourth Episode of 'Rising Star'

‘Rising Star’ has been going strong with people from all corners tuning in to show their support for the contestants. The show has revolutionized the television viewing experience and given thousands of talented people an opportunity like no other to prove their mettle LIVE on stage for the very first time in India.

 

The fourth episode was all about kids who came with hopes and dreams to make it big as a singer and celebrate their shared passion. These kids have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of music and each of them poured their hearts out with their performances which was an absolute delight to watch.

 

Here are the phenomenal Wall Raisers from the fourth episode –

 

1. Anmol Sharma from Patiala, Punjab won everyone’s heart with a rousing performance to begin the night, receiving 94% of votes. He sang ‘Slow Motion Angreza’ from the movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

Anmol Sharma2. Loveleen Kaur from Punjab who dreams of becoming a playback singer one day followed with another great performance garnering 94% of votes as the crowd cheered on. She sang ‘Katiya Karun’ from the movie ‘Rockstar’.
Loveleen Kaur3. Nikita Boro from Guhawati, Assam was the star performer with 95% of votes which was the highest of the episode. She performed the song ‘Sawaar Loon’ from the movie ‘Lootera’ which was sung by Monali Thakur, who Nikita revealed to be her favourite singer.
Nikita Boro4. Nitin Nayak from Mathura delivered a strong performance which impressed both the audience and experts alike as he received 93% of votes. He performed the folk song ‘Kadi Aa Mil Sanwal Yaar’.
Nitin Nayak5. Peehu Srivastava from Ghaziabad sang ‘Deewani Mastani’ from the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’ as she collected 91% of votes with the experts praising her performance.
Peehu Srivastava6. Chelsi Behura from Cuttack ended the night with a bang as she performed ‘Har Kisi Ko’ which had the audience and experts swaying. She collected 93% of votes. 
Chelsi Behura


