Although Bigg Boss housemates have no connection with the outer world but this doesn’t let them stay aloof from the joy that festivities bring.

Tonight we will witness how the housemates wakeup with a beautiful Christmas song. The garden area decorated beautifully to give the housemates the Christmas feel that surprises and touches the housemates.

Not just that, to add cherry on cake is the fact that the housemates also receive special gifts.

The best part is they dissolve all their differences for a moment and hug each other!

A winter that gives the most heart-warming and cherished memories to these housemates.

Do watch to know who receives the gifts from whom!

