The voting strategy stirs a new wave to birth arugments in the Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 5:18 pm

Hail all to Bigg Boss! The authoritarian has given a Captaincy Task this week on the lines of which the contenders need to build their political parties in the house. The party with majority members will come into ruling, in the house. All three contenders, Bani, Manu and Swami Om being fierce, its a given that this task will see a few fireballs.

 
Manveer and Navin request Swami Om to give up on gathering members in favour of joining his team and instead collaborate with Manu to run a party in partnership. Smooth move, guys! But will Swami Om take this step? Also how will Bani's team react to this strategy will be worth watching. 

 

Looks like tricky minds are at work for Manu's team. Well...well, strategy, smartness and sly moves all this and more tonight at 10.30PM on Bigg Boss!


