posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 28th, 2017

Bigg Boss 10 kept the audience hooked with its super twists. When we thought what new can happen on the show, we were caught off guard with a new turn on the show. Read on to relive the some of the best one’s…

Indiawale lose the Maalik status

Bigg Boss took away the Maalik status of Indiawale as they were not fulfilling the responsibilities of being the Maaliks.

Priyanka Jagga’s eviction

Team Indiawale lost a strong contender and this turned out to be a major speed breaker for them.

Celebrities win the ‘Gupt Karya’ assigned to them

With this victory, the Celebrities found some hope to get back into the game.

Immunity Medallion

The contestants were given a chance to win 2 immunities by quoting highest rate in a task and Nitibha turned out to be the winner.

Bigg Boss dissolves the two teams and gives everyone the equal status of Housemates

The Indiawale became as popular as the Celebrities and hence there was no difference between both the teams anymore.

The Wild Card Entries

Priyanka Jagga, Jason Shah, Elena Kazan and Sahil Anand came in as wildcard entries on Bigg Boss 10.

Manu and Priyanka ruled the Bigg Boss 10 house from the Secret Room

Manu and Priyanka got a chance to take decisions for the housemates in the BB Democracy task.

Salman Khan asks Priyanka Jagga to leave

Priyanka’s foul language led to Salman taking this major step.

Rohan gets nominated for the entire season

Bigg Boss took strict action against Rohan’s behavior with Swami Om and nominated him for the complete season.

Swami Om was evicted for throwing pee on Bani and Rohan

Swami Om threw pee on Bani and Rohan during a task and that led to his immediate eviction from the house.

Manu and Manveer win Ticket to Finale

Manu and Manveer got an opportunity to meet there fans and appeal to them for votes.

Monalisa and Vikrant got married on Bigg Boss 10

Monalisa married her long time beau Vikrant on Bigg Boss 10 and she soon got evicted later.

Lopamudra, Manu and Manveer get into the Grand Finale

After winning a task, Lopamudra, Manu and Manveer straight went into the finals.