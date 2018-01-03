The task gets fiercer! Who will be the two contenders for 'Ticket To Finale'?

Ticket To Finale holds a great importance! Especially knowing the fact that one would straightaway reach the finals without facing further trials on the show.

 

Definitely the fight to win against the other has become obvious now. Tonight we will witness how the housemates standing in a queue during the task get into an argument; they come up their own strategies to play the game better after every round.

 

ttf 1

 

 

Vikas and Luv have had several tiffs during the show, and during this task their dislike towards each other becomes more apparent. Both try playing the game aggressively leaving each other behind.

 

 

The game tonight will be totally gripping.

 

 

Wait for the moment of climax tonight!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

