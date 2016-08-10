The super hot Sidhant Gupta is all set to woo you with his mind blowing performance on JDJ9

Sidhant Gupta, or let’s just say Mr ‘make us go weak in the knees with his charm’ Gupta, will be making the girls smiling cheek to cheek this weekend.  You will see him giving a power packed performance on Bezubaan on this Saturday. The thrilling dance moves and his expressions are going to fetch a ‘nailed it’ reaction from you.

Be prepared, someone is approaching your TV screens soon to steal your hearts. Tune into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 at 10 PM this Saturday.

