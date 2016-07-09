posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 9th, 2016 at 10:56 pm

The Grand Finale of India’s Got Talent- Season 7 was a tough fight between 10 divinely gifted finalists, but the 13 year old Suleiman stole the show with his enchanting flute to lift the IGT trophy.

Suleiman started taking lessons in flute playing at the age of 3 years from his father, also an accomplished flutist. By the time he was 5 years he had already started performing. At present he is learning the art from the great Maestro, Hariprasad Chaurasiya.

Back home in Amritsar, Punjab this shy and reserved boy is the apple of everyone’s eye. When asked about his plans after winning IGT-7, Suleiman broke into a giggle and innocently shared that he had to study for his upcoming school exams. Like every other school boy, Suleiman is crazy about Doraemon. He loves Bollywood action heroes and he is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. Needless to say he was quite excited to meet John Abraham at the finale, who was mesmerized by Suleiman’s talent. Some of his memorable moments on IGT- 7 are getting the Golden Buzzer from Karan Johar and meeting his favorite stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Suleiman wants to achieve greater heights in playing the flute but at present he is elated that he fulfilled ‘Papa ka Sapna’ by winning India’s Got Talent- Season 7.