posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

Nia Sharma knows best how to enjoy a vacation in America! Have a look at how she enjoyed herself…

Someone's having a blast!

When i almost caught everyone's attention with my LED shoessssss✌️️😑 A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 8, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

😑😀 A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 6, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

This is sheer elegance and style!

The last wave🇺🇸 trip ends ....back homeeee A video posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

#trippingmood 😑✌️️ @deepakchopra_official 🙏 A video posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT