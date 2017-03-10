posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 10th, 2017 at 1:18 pm

Rising Star took the media by storm when it premiered back in February as it introduced the first LIVE singing reality show in India. Initially, people were generous as votes came pouring in for performers with the wall being raised numerous times. The show has been taking things to another level since, as we draw closer towards a more competitive phase where the experts and the people of India have to choose between two equally talented performers in ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ based on solely their performance of the night, which is challenging when both performances are equally good.

The experts have to make peace with the decision that one of the talented performers have to end their journey while the other goes through, no matter how close the competition is. Diljit Dosanjh mentioned last weekend that it is unfair, but it has to be this way as the competition gets fierce and only one person can become the ‘Rising Star.’ ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ has put us on edge of our seats, as all eyes are on the voting meter at all times. The votes are crucial now more than ever as the experts and the people of India gear up for the next weekend where more contestants will come face to face in another exciting ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round. Stay tuned and keep voting!