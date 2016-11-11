posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 11th, 2016 at 3:29 pm

Early this week, the nomination task got a rift between sweet friends Manu and Lokesh. Lokesh, whom Manu treats like sister, was highly upset when he didn't save her during the nomination task.

Lokesh was confused about the task was trying to seek some help from Manu and Manveer and they left her alone to face the music.

After Swami Om's re-entry and discussion, he commented that Manu and Manveer could have easily saved Lokesh and they chose not to. This led to further breakdowns, the after effects of which have continued till date.

They once again hit the argument buzzer. Will this feud between Lokesh and Manu end or keep growing? Find out tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!