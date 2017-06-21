posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 21st, 2017 at 2:38 pm

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ gave the audience songs for all moods! The full soundtrack of the movie was released on 14th February 2017 having six songs. The music composer of the movie is Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar, Shabbir Ahmed, Akhil Sachdeva and Badshah.

Let’s go through those tracks from the film –



"Aashiq Surrender Hua" – Sung by Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is quite peppy; having feet tapping music. Perfect for wedding and parties. Cute nok-jhok between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in this song sequence puts a smile on one’s face.



"Roke Na Ruke Naina" – A sentimental track depicting hero’s love for the heroine touches you heart in some way. The music is absolutely soothing and plays on mind even being turned off. Beautifully sung by Amaal Mallik and Arijit Singh.



"Humsafar" – This song became the favorite for many! It has a melody little different from the usual tracks we listen to these days. Akhil Sachdeva has done complete justice to the lyrics pouring in all the sentiments required for the song. In fact, Alia Bhatt too sang this song which was released.

"Badri Ki Dulhania" – This is the title track of the movie, sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka Singh and Rajnigandha. The tune is originally taken from an old classic track called ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re pinjrewali muniya’ which became hugely popular at that point in time and is still remembered. The current track is flavored with contemporary music and fresh lyrics. Perfect Bollywood number for latkas and jhatkas!

"Tamma Tamma Again" – The song is inspired by a popular track of the movie ‘Thanedaar’ called ‘Tamma Tamma’ that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. This song came as a surprise for the audience, as they still can’t forget Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit as the starcast in the song.

Watch Badrinath Ki Dulhania on 25th June 12 PM onwards!