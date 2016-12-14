posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 14th, 2016 at 11:37 am

Tonight, Bani and Manveer have a conversation about Gaurav and his overall behavior in the house.

Manveer says to Bani that he doesn’t like people who don’t express anything but have a lot going on in their head and mind. Bani’s instant reaction is, ‘Yeh toh woh hai na, Gaurav! G for Gaurav, G for Ghunna!’

Bani continues to say that Gaurav thinks that he has become an emotional fool. She obviously thinks otherwise and maintains that for the past three weeks Salman has been pointing out that Bani is getting carried away in emotions. So naturally she is the one suffering here.

Looks like Gaurav’s proximity with Monalisa has an impact upon his relationship with Bani. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened between these old buddies in Bigg Boss House!