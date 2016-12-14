The rift between Bani and Gaurav increases on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 14th, 2016 at 11:37 am

Tonight, Bani and Manveer have a conversation about Gaurav and his overall behavior in the house.

 

PIC 20

 

Manveer says to Bani that he doesn’t like people who don’t express anything but have a lot going on in their head and mind. Bani’s instant reaction is, ‘Yeh toh woh hai na, Gaurav! G for Gaurav, G for Ghunna!’

 

PIC 26

 

Bani continues to say that Gaurav thinks that he has become an emotional fool. She obviously thinks otherwise and maintains that for the past three weeks Salman has been pointing out that Bani is getting carried away in emotions. So naturally she is the one suffering here.

 

PIC 23

 

Looks like Gaurav’s proximity with Monalisa has an impact upon his relationship with Bani. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened between these old buddies in Bigg Boss House!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with