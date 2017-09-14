posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 14th, 2017 at 5:05 pm

Everything eventually comes to an end. Sometimes even if we do not want it to. After going through end number of tests and facing unforeseen fears, experiencing some real pain in Spain the khiladis have come a long way. As we approach the finale, the curiosity creeps in even more immensely to know who will win this season!

But before that, one needs to prove whether he or she well deserves to be counted as one of the finalists. For the same this weekend the race will finally begin towards the finale! One contestant who performs the best will automatically win the ticket to finale this week and gear up for the finals.



Rohit Shetty will be seen asking the contestants as to who they feel should be called the top three performers, you will get to see the agreement and disagreement amongst the khiladis on the same as they call out names.

On the lighter side since you wait every week to have something from Rithvik and Ravi, they will be back with their funny antics this time too making you laugh without stopping for a moment.



Creepy stunt with tortola spiders shouldn’t be give a skip. One of the stunts that Rohit Shetty fondly calls as ‘Rohit Shetty style stunt’ will definitely make you scream!



Following that would be a special stunt which will be re-introduced this season, Rohit Shetty mentions how in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi nobody has been able to reach even half way in this one! What is it all about?



Just hold onto your excitement!



Do watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 on Sat-Sun at 9 PM!