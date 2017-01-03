The Prisoners Strategize During The Maalgadi Task In The Bigg Boss House!

The prisoners in the task 'Maalgadi', namely Manveer, Manu, Nitibha, Lopamudra and Bani are seen sitting inside the cage with their feet tied up with chains. Manu says to Manveer that if he feels he should become the captain he will come out of the cage. Nitibha, adding to that says that although one can become a contender for captaincy but he/she but there is no assurance that one will become the captain. Lopamudra says, this way one would even lose the prize amount and gain nothing. Nitibha says that someone who is a winner material must stick around and not run after the desire of becoming a captain! This would at least assure prize money getting increased.

 

IMG_8771

 

 

However Manu has a different perspective altogether! What is it?

 

IMG_8775

 

 

Tune in to know what happens next on Bigg Boss 10, at 10:30 PM tonight!

 

IMG_8779

 


