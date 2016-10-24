posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 4:17 pm

Indiawale lose their Maalik status and become Sevaks. But there reaction to this change isn’t that great. They have tiffs among themselves for silly and petty issues. Check out the video here!

Manu calls Lokesh ‘Jhoothi’ and that leads to an argument between them. Lokesh snaps back at him in a rather rude way. Manu also talks rudely with Nitibha and she also hits back. Later on, Manveer refuses to help out others in the kitchen. This leads to an argument between Indiawale girls and him. Lokesh goes to the extent of saying that ‘Bartan maanjhne se mardangi nahi jayegi!’ Last but definitely not the least, Navin, Manu and Manveer are against Om Swami. Navin Prakash says that Swami ji is not worthy of respect and trust, both!

The drama will unfold tonight at 10.30PM, only on Bigg Boss 10! Don’t forget to tune in!