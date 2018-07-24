The power of being you!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 24th, 2018 at 5:26 pm

From Balika Vadhu to Laado, Shakti to Udann; these power women - Anandi, Anushka, Saumya, and Chakor have always stood up for what’s important – astitva. It is the true shade of believing in the power of existing for the good, standing up for what’s right and always being fearless. They have not only played their roles to perfection but also set multiple examples that only serve as an inspiration to everyone. We at Colors are beaming with joy for being able to push such strong stories out for the last 10 years and receiving endless love and support from you’ll in return.

Agar aap Colors ke saare shows se vaaqif hai, toh aap inhe zaroor pehchan paayngey! Inhone chuna Astitva ka rang.

 

Anandi from Balika Vadhu

 

IndiaTvfb16b1_Anandi
 

Chakor from Udann

 

01

 

 

Saumya from Shakti

 

02

 

 

Anushka from Laado 

 

03

 

 

 

 

 

 

