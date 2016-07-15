posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 15th, 2016 at 2:26 pm

Kawach is gripping the audience with a hair raising experience that sends a chill down their spines. The return of Saudamini has made Manjulika stronger than ever. Both of them together are posing challenge after challenge for Paridhi.

On one hand Saudamini and Manjulika are ruthlessly harming and killing the members of the Bundela family while on the other hand Kinner Heera and Guru Bhairavnath have arrived to strengthen Paridhi’s efforts in protecting her family.

What will Paridhi do after Saroj Baisa’s death? What will Heera reveal to Paridhi about the past? Why is Saudamini so vengeful about the Bundela family? Will Kinner Heera and Guru Bhairavnath succeed in combating the evil spirits? This weekend tune in to Kawach at 9.00PM to get all your answers.