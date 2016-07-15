The past unveiled on Kawach!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on July 15th, 2016 at 2:26 pm

Kawach is gripping the audience with a hair raising experience that sends a chill down their spines. The return of Saudamini has made Manjulika stronger than ever. Both of them together are posing challenge after challenge for Paridhi. 

IMG_5864
IMG_7685

On one hand Saudamini and Manjulika are ruthlessly harming and killing the members of the Bundela family while on the other hand Kinner Heera and Guru Bhairavnath have arrived to strengthen Paridhi’s efforts in protecting her family.

IMG_8029
IMG_7763

What will Paridhi do after Saroj Baisa’s death? What will Heera reveal to Paridhi about the past? Why is Saudamini so vengeful about the Bundela family? Will Kinner Heera and Guru Bhairavnath succeed in combating the evil spirits? This weekend tune in to Kawach at 9.00PM to get all your answers.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with