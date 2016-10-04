posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 4th, 2016 at 4:18 pm

Hail all to Bigg Boss! A show that is synonymous with candid drama bigger than any reality show. The baritone of Bigg Boss's commands, a unique line up of contestants, crazy challenges, crazier controversies, and an unusual journey of celebrities, win Bigg Boss much of its fame.



But there are some really entertaining disputes which are hard to miss. Let's visit the fiery flames of the past seasons.

Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth

Raja Chaudhary's name pops up in our minds when it comes to Season 2’s most argumentative tongue. Amongst the several happenings in the house, a tiff between him and Sambhavna Seth made things furiously interesting.

Rohit verma and Kamaal Rashid Khan

We kid you not with this one, Rohit verma and Kamaal Rashid Khan, had turned the Big Boss house into a scrabble of entertaining ‘dialogue baazi’, however, KRK took things a bit too far owing to which he had to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra's infamous attitude had got everyone's blood boiling like a dish for her to savor. How can we forget that this made Dolly one of the most lovingly hated contestants on the show.

Pooja Mishra

Pooja Mishra’s rage factor was pretty visible all through the season, throwing things around and irking the contestants to no limits was her outfit of drama. Poor Siddharth Bhardwaj had to gulp some rude words too.





Imam Siddique

Imam's tactics were a fantastic blend of amusement and drama. His pricking behavior didn’t spare anyone from being his target.

Kushal Tandon and VJ Andy

Kushal Tandon of the ‘lover boy fame’ of season 7 and VJ Andy were show stealers with their feud. But do you remember how things spiraled out of hand leading to an eventual exit of Kushal Tandon from the Bigg Boss house?

Ali Quli Mirza and Sonali Raut

We bet you can’t forget the not-so-cool fight between Ali Quli Mirza and Sonali Raut! This one was sealed with a slap.

Mandana and Rochelle

Mandana and Rochelle- one a partner in the house the other the partner in life for Keith. Poor guy was in a fix when it came to these two and their endless cat fights. Double trouble indeed.



Awaited on the clock and calendar, the new pill of entertainment- Bigg Boss Season 10, are we ready for some battles again?