posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 28th, 2017 at 1:56 pm

Ghar Aaye Gharwaale task kept the housemates thoroughly engaged, and what not? This time it was a matter of family members and close friends who especially came to be part of this activity.

Every given task analyzed the performances of the housemates and made them earn points.

As stated in the beginning of the task the performances would determine who get to meet their friends or kins.

Undoubtedly everyone gave their very best to make their loved ones happy.

In tonight’s episode we will see some really overwhelming moments.

Priyank holding his ears and weeping as his mother enters and hugs him. Similarly Vikas quietly hiding as his mother enters the Bigg Boss house and then surprising her. Luv, who meets his mother for the first time during his tenure in the Bigg Boss house breaks down seeing her.

Later Akash also gets to meet his mother and touches her feet the moment he sees her. On the other hand Hina jumps in excitement on seeing Ro once again and runs to hug him.

Ex-contestant, Bandgi enters too and Puneesh wouldn’t leave her as they hug each other after a long time. Others housemates tease him and ask Puneesh to make them meet Bandgi too!

The other housemates stay inside the Bigg Boss house as they greet the ones who enter the house through the glass doors.

A real moment of joy surfaces that moment!

How can you miss watching that tonight?

