posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 21st, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Kunal Verma aka Aman from ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ fame and Puja Banerjee aka Mehek from ‘Dev’ are two most good looking people in the television industry today. Both are equally successful in their respective careers and their shows are doing really well as we all know!

But many of you must not be knowing that the two have been dating each other for past 9 years, they both were co-actors on one of the shows and that’s when the cupid struck in between.

Kunal in one of the interviews shared how earlier he was a ‘commitment phobic’ but Puja’s unconditional love changed his heart.

The couple got engaged on 16th of August in the presence of family and friends. They had Rajasthani themed ceremony, and the good looking couple looked fabulous on D-day!

Here are some latest pictures and videos from their engagement ceremony!

@rohitkverma ❤️🙏🏻😍 A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

.

This girl I tell u 😘❤️ @shwetarohira thanks a ton and this flawless performer @abhishri_aby ty so much Thanku soo much 😘❤️😍 god bless A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Ty Archana Kocchar for this lovely outfit 🤗.. and ty @bharti.laughterqueen for clicking this 1 koi picture hi nahi thi post ke liye 😘 A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️ ty @vikaaskalantri and priyanka for giving us the best day of our life,mera gabbru bhai @gaurav_richboyz & my oldest friend Priyanka Kalantri your company saatpphera 🤗👏 A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

We wish them great luck for the future together!