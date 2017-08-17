The lovely Puja Banerjee gets engaged with her beau Kunal Verma in Mumbai!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 21st, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Kunal Verma aka Aman from ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ fame and Puja Banerjee aka Mehek from ‘Dev’ are two most good looking people in the television industry today. Both are equally successful in their respective careers and their shows are doing really well as we all know!

 

But many of you must not be knowing that the two have been dating each other for past 9 years, they both were co-actors on one of the shows and that’s when the cupid struck in between.

 

Kunal in one of the interviews shared how earlier he was a ‘commitment phobic’ but Puja’s unconditional love changed his heart.

 

The couple got engaged on 16th of August in the presence of family and friends. They had Rajasthani themed ceremony, and the good looking couple looked fabulous on D-day!

 

Here are some latest pictures and videos from their engagement ceremony!

 

 
 

We wish them great luck for the future together!


