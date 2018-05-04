The London Series!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 4th, 2018 at 5:10 pm

Your favourites Deep and Tara are in London and the duo for sure are having a great time. Shooting for the upcoming sequence, we also captured some fun in-between moments that make this trip even more memorable. Deep and Tara visited an array of places in the beautiful London City and we would like for you to see their journey too! 

The Mesmerizing London Eye

 

IMG_7654

 

IMG_9291

 

Good Old Tower bridge

 

IMG_9291

 

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum

 

IMG_7523

 

The Classic St. Paul’s Cathedral

 

IMG_5182

 

The Vivacious Piccadilly Circus

 

IMG_9337

 

The Renowned  Oxford University

 

IMG_2795

 

 

IMG_2796

 

How much do you love these images! Don't forget to tell us in the comments below! 


