posted by Webdunia, last updated on January 3rd, 2017 at 2:35 pm

The Maalgaadi task gets extremely challenging tonight! The housemates will be seen discussing in groups what would work in favor of the winner and what would work in favor of oneself!

Since it's a tough decision to let go off the opportunity for captaincy, its'equally difficult to live with the reduced amount of prize money for the winner, considering whoever wins.

Inside the Bigg Boss House Lopamudra, Bani and Nitibha are seen discussing what's more important, whether it's prize money or the daavedaari for the captaincy. Bani is seen telling that prize money isn't important for her but the daavedaari! Lopamudra has to say that through this the prize money wouldn't increase much. Whereas Nitibha giving a larger perspective says that one should stay if there is a heavy amount on him/her, which can work in favor of the winner. Nitibha says to Bani if Money isn't important for her she should think about other housemates for whom the money is important. After certain discussions Bani and Nitibha come to a point of disagreement with each other.

What will happen what not? Who will become mean who will be large hearted during the task?

