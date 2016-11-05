The Indiawale team hit a new notch at the arguments on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 3:04 pm

Tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar will be full of twists. Up until now we were well aware about the two groups in the house- The Celebrities and Indiawale. But tonight we will see a rift cropping up in the Indiawale team.

 

PIC 25

 

Salman asks the team member, Manveer who would he hold responsible for the unity within the team being shaky and he replies with two names – Swami Om and Nitibha.

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 44

 

On the other hand Nitibha and Swami Om opine that Manu and Manveer are both extremely dominating and aggressive. They don’t listen to anyone in the team. Swami Om even says that they are responsible for creating troubles between him and the Celebrity’s team.

 

PIC 46

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 47

 

Word bashing is going to be the supper tonight in the Bigg Boss house! Tune in to watch Weekend ka Vaar at 9PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with