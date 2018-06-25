posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 25th, 2018 at 5:27 pm

IIFA 2018 took place in Bangkok this past weekend and it was surely an eventful one filled with your favourite B-Town celebrities. The evening saw glamorous appearances, power-packed performances and a common love for the movies! The Green Carpet last evening was oozing with so many divas making a fashion statement with their styles, one look at a time. Wondering who we’re talking about? Well, scroll through and don’t forget to take notes!



Shraddha Kapoor: Nobody else other than Shraddha Kapoor proves that simplicity is the trick to everything. Her soothing colour blocked baby pink and maroon gown with a plunging neckline was all she needed to make heads turn in the room. To add to her look, she opted for a sleek high bun that did the trick for her on the Green Carpet!

Kriti Sanon: Her gown for the main event has taken us down the memory lane full of Disney Princesses. Wearing the gown by Mark Bumgarner and teaming it with the perfect accessories to compliment her look, Kriti made sure her Green Carpet look was dreamy and perfect to the T!

Urvashi Rautela: The phrase ‘if looks could kill’ fits perfectly for this diva on the Green carpet! Flaunting a beige colour gown with a flowy skirt and a golden bodice, Urvashi made sure everyone took note of her outfit.

Dia Mirza: Dainty and ever so gorgeous, Dia has always sported a look that becomes the talk of the evening! This time around, she aced the Green Carpet look in this stunning gown by Kresha Bajaj full of delicate embellishment! With an attire this elegant, she accentuated her look further with soft curls thus keeping it minimal yet classy!

Radhika Apte: Meet the absolutely bold and beautiful Radhika Apte who made a grand appearance at IIFA last evening in an electric blue body-hugging gown by none other than Amit Aggarwal. With expressions so raw and yet graceful, she was definitely one of our favourites from last evening!

Divya Khosla Kumar: Pretty in pink, Divya Khosla Kumar dolled up in this master piece created by Monica and Karishma of Jade! With her look just seamless for the evening, she wore a look that we’re saving as reference for all the upcoming weddings!