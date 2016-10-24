The game to the top begins on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 2:34 pm

If any bit of the gleam is missing in the Diwali preps, let the upcoming episode of JDJ9 light it up for you. 

IMG_7232

 

This Saturday, get ready to dance to the tunes of the top nine contestants on JDJ9. 
This week, on the Diwali special, the contestants will not perform with their choreographers.
They will perform with their competitors on the JDJ9 floor once again! 

 

IMG_7083

 

Yes, get ready for this roller-coaster! 
The Jodis for this week are


Karishma and Garcy 

IMG_7283

 

Spandan and Salman

IMG_7719

 

Shantanu and Nora

IMG_7437

 

Swasti and Shakti 

IMG_7657

 

And 


Our top scorer from last week, Siddharth, earned a special bonus of performing with his dance partner Vaishnavi. 

IMG_7546

 

Which Jodi are you most excited for? 
Diwali hai, jaam ke naachenge! Entertaining dance ke asli phatake, only on JDJ9, Saturday at 10pm.                        


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with