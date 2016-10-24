posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 2:34 pm

If any bit of the gleam is missing in the Diwali preps, let the upcoming episode of JDJ9 light it up for you.

This Saturday, get ready to dance to the tunes of the top nine contestants on JDJ9.

This week, on the Diwali special, the contestants will not perform with their choreographers.

They will perform with their competitors on the JDJ9 floor once again!

Yes, get ready for this roller-coaster!

The Jodis for this week are



Karishma and Garcy

Spandan and Salman

Shantanu and Nora

Swasti and Shakti

And



Our top scorer from last week, Siddharth, earned a special bonus of performing with his dance partner Vaishnavi.

Which Jodi are you most excited for?

Diwali hai, jaam ke naachenge! Entertaining dance ke asli phatake, only on JDJ9, Saturday at 10pm.