The Finale week gets bigger and better!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 26th, 2018 at 5:21 pm

The Bigg Boss Hotel task is bringing out the best of entertainment and talent in the house. From singing, cooking and showcasing other talents, this task is definitely something you cannot miss! With your favourite celebrities entering the house one after the another, today too is an ultimate treat for you! Wondering why? Well, when an ex Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan enters the house, be rest assured that the tasks are going to be super challenging and fun. Here’s a quick sneak peek!

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

Later, the super chirpy Jasmin Bhasin entered the house where she got the housemates to pamper her with a foot massage, a special singing and dancing performance from Deepak and Dipika!

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-26 at 9.13.08 AM
 
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-12-26 at 9.13.41 AM

 

 

Lastly, Aalisha Panwar a.k.a Tara from Ishq Mein Marjawan entered the house where the housemates showered her and Dipika with lots of love and entertainment! With an aim to please the chhoti and the badi bahus of Colors, Deepak even composed a song for them.

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-26 at 10.05.41 AM

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-26 at 10.03.07 AM

 

 

For more entertainment, tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Saudamini's plan on point?

Saudamini's plan on point?

Tasks like none other in the final week!

Tasks like none other in the final week!

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

Happy times for Harman and Saumya!

Happy times for Harman and Saumya!

You Might Also Like

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with