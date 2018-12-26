posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 26th, 2018 at 5:21 pm

The Bigg Boss Hotel task is bringing out the best of entertainment and talent in the house. From singing, cooking and showcasing other talents, this task is definitely something you cannot miss! With your favourite celebrities entering the house one after the another, today too is an ultimate treat for you! Wondering why? Well, when an ex Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan enters the house, be rest assured that the tasks are going to be super challenging and fun. Here’s a quick sneak peek!

Later, the super chirpy Jasmin Bhasin entered the house where she got the housemates to pamper her with a foot massage, a special singing and dancing performance from Deepak and Dipika!

Lastly, Aalisha Panwar a.k.a Tara from Ishq Mein Marjawan entered the house where the housemates showered her and Dipika with lots of love and entertainment! With an aim to please the chhoti and the badi bahus of Colors, Deepak even composed a song for them.

